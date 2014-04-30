CBS Orders 'Judge Judy' Primetime Special

Judge Judy is going primetime.

CBS announced Wednesday that it will broadcast a one-hour primetime special featuring Judge Judy Sheindlin of daytime’s Judge Judy on May 20 at 8 p.m. Judge Judy Primetime will feature new cases and excerpts from a 1993 60 Minutes profile of Sheindlin.

Judge Judy has been the top-rated show in daytime for four consecutive seasons and the top-rated show in first-run syndication for the last three years. It is produced by CBS Television Distribution and Queen Bee Productions. It is executive produced and directed by Randy Douthit.