CBS Orders Full Seasons of 'Vegas,' 'Elementary'

CBS has given full season orders to freshman dramas Vegas and Elementary, the network announced Tuesday.

Both series have performed well for the net at 10 p.m., with

Vegas averaging a 2.7 rating with

adults 18-49 and 14.9 million total viewers on Tuesdays and Elementary drawing a 3.5 rating and 14.3

million viewers.

"Vegas and Elementary have opened strong,

delivering big audiences and winning performances in important time periods,"

said Nina Tassler, president, CBS Entertainment. "Each of the shows has rich

characters, big stars and a unique visual style that have stood out in the

crowd, helping make two of our strongest nights even stronger."

CBS previously canceled its other freshman drama, Made in Jersey.

Rookie comedy Partners posted a 2.1

rating and 6.2 million viewers in its most recent Monday airing.