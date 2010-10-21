CBS Orders Full Seasons of Entire Freshman Slate

CBS has given full season orders to its entire slate of freshman fall programming, the network announced Thursday. The five shows include Hawaii Five-0, Blue Bloods, Mike & Molly, The Defenders and $#*! My Dad Says.

Hawaii Five-0, Mike & Molly and $#*! My Dad Says hold the top three ranks for new series among adults 18-49, CBS said.

"Everything has clicked so far this year-from development in January, to scheduling in May, to production over the summer, to marketing and publicity in the fall," said Nina Tassler, President, CBS Entertainment. "It's all testimony to the

executives in our halls who remain restless for more success, and the amazing creative talent on our sets who continue to deliver the goods."

Hawaii Five-0 is averaging a 4.1/11 with adults 18-49 and 14.2 million viewers. Blue Bloods is averaging 12.7 million viewers and a 2.2/7.

The Defenders has pulled an average 2.8/8 with the key adults demo and 11.3 million viewers.

Mike & Molly is averaging 12.3 million viewers and a 4.1/11 among adults 18-49, and $#*! My Dad Says is averaging 11.3 million viewers and a 3.5/10 with the same demo.