CBS Orders Full Season of ‘SEAL Team’

CBS has given a full season order to new drama SEAL Team. The show, which debuted Sept. 27, is averaging 12.04 million viewers, said CBS, and a 2.0 in adults 18-49 with live-plus-three factored in.



SEAL Team stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks and Jessica Paré.



The show airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m.



Benjamin Cavell, Ed Redlich, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly are executive producers for CBS Television Studios.