CBS Orders Detective Drama From Vince Gilligan
Vince Gilligan is having a good week.
CBS has given a series production order to a detective drama
from the Emmy-winning Breaking Bad mastermind and
House creator David
Shore for the 2014-15 season.
Battle Creek
follows two detectives with very different world views as they attempt to clean
up the semi-mean streets of Battle Creek, Mich. CBS first developed the script
in 2002. Gilligan and Shore will write and executive produce with Breaking Bad's Mark Johnson also
executive producing. Shore will serve as showrunner and Gilligan may direct
pending his schedule.
Battle Creek is
from Sony Pictures Television and CBS TV Studios.
It is the second series order for the network following
Steven Spielberg's drama Extant,
which received a 13-episode pick-up for summer 2014.
