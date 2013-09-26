CBS Orders Detective Drama From Vince Gilligan

Vince Gilligan is having a good week.

CBS has given a series production order to a detective drama

from the Emmy-winning Breaking Bad mastermind and

House creator David

Shore for the 2014-15 season.

Battle Creek

follows two detectives with very different world views as they attempt to clean

up the semi-mean streets of Battle Creek, Mich. CBS first developed the script

in 2002. Gilligan and Shore will write and executive produce with Breaking Bad's Mark Johnson also

executive producing. Shore will serve as showrunner and Gilligan may direct

pending his schedule.

Battle Creek is

from Sony Pictures Television and CBS TV Studios.

It is the second series order for the network following

Steven Spielberg's drama Extant,

which received a 13-episode pick-up for summer 2014.