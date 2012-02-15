CBS Orders Dating Show '3' for Summer 2012

CBS has ordered a the dating reality series 3 for a summer run on the network, it

was announced Wednesday.

The unscripted series will follow three single women of

different ages and backgrounds as they search for love together and emotionally

support each other through the dating and decision-making process.

3 is based on an

Israeli format which became the country's biggest reality show launch in four

years when it premiered last summer and ranked as the number one show in five

of its eight weeks.

"3 is a

relationship show that won't perpetuate a fairy tale myth about dating,"

said Jennifer Bresnan, executive VP, alternative programming, CBS

Entertainment. "Without any typical game play, it intimately

documents the search for love and the reality of dating -- the

anticipation, the excitement, the rejection."

The series is co-produced by Magical Elves, 1492 Television

and Keshet Broadcasting with Jane Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth, Chris Columbus, Avi

Nir and Ami Glam serving as executive producers.