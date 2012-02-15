CBS Orders Dating Show '3' for Summer 2012
CBS has ordered a the dating reality series 3 for a summer run on the network, it
was announced Wednesday.
The unscripted series will follow three single women of
different ages and backgrounds as they search for love together and emotionally
support each other through the dating and decision-making process.
3 is based on an
Israeli format which became the country's biggest reality show launch in four
years when it premiered last summer and ranked as the number one show in five
of its eight weeks.
"3 is a
relationship show that won't perpetuate a fairy tale myth about dating,"
said Jennifer Bresnan, executive VP, alternative programming, CBS
Entertainment. "Without any typical game play, it intimately
documents the search for love and the reality of dating -- the
anticipation, the excitement, the rejection."
The series is co-produced by Magical Elves, 1492 Television
and Keshet Broadcasting with Jane Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth, Chris Columbus, Avi
Nir and Ami Glam serving as executive producers.
