CBS Orders Comic-Thriller 'BrainDead'

Aliens have eaten the brains of a growing number of congressmen and Hill staffers. Sounds like a documentary, but it is in fact a straight-to-series CBS order for 13 episodes of BrainDead, a one-hour comic-thriller set in a dysfunctional D.C.

It is the first project from Robert and Michelle King under their three-year production deal with CBS Television Studios and is written and executive produced by the Kings. Ridley Scott, David Zucker and Liz Glotzer will executive produce as well.

The show is described as The Strain crossed with The West Wing.

The Kings will remain executive producers on CBS' The Good Wife.