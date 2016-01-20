CBS Orders Bays-Thomas Comedy Pilot

CBS has ordered the comedy pilot My Time/Your Time, about a young couple’s long distance relationship. Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, the brains behind long running CBS comedy How I Met Your Mother, are executive producers. Hilary Winston (Gifted and Talented Camp) wrote the pilot and is exec producing as well.

My Time/Your Time is based on the web series 7P/10E by Avital Ash.

CBS Television Studios and Sony Pictures Television are behind the production.

Bays and Thomas signed an overall production deal with Sony Pictures Television last year.