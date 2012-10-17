CBS Orders 'Bake Off' Reality Series
CBS has ordered a new reality series Bake Off based on the hit British format, to air in 2013.
The series features skilled amateur cooks competing in
baking challenges. The U.K. version of the series, The Great British Bake Off, has been a ratings draw for BBC2, with
its third season finale on Oct. 16 earning a 25.3% viewership share, a series
high.
Various iterations of the format are also airing in Denmark,
Sweden (where it is the highest-rated show in TV4 history), Belgium and Poland,
and sold in Australia, Ireland, Norway and France.
CBS previously picked up reality competition series The Job from executive producers Michael
Davis and Mark Burnett for midseason.
