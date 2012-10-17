CBS Orders 'Bake Off' Reality Series

CBS has ordered a new reality series Bake Off based on the hit British format, to air in 2013.

The series features skilled amateur cooks competing in

baking challenges. The U.K. version of the series, The Great British Bake Off, has been a ratings draw for BBC2, with

its third season finale on Oct. 16 earning a 25.3% viewership share, a series

high.

Various iterations of the format are also airing in Denmark,

Sweden (where it is the highest-rated show in TV4 history), Belgium and Poland,

and sold in Australia, Ireland, Norway and France.

CBS previously picked up reality competition series The Job from executive producers Michael

Davis and Mark Burnett for midseason.