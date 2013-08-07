CBS Orders Another Spielberg Drama for Summer 2014

CBS has given a straight to series order for Extant, a serialized drama from executive producer Steven Spielberg. Thirteen episodes will premiere in summer 2014.

Extant is a futuristic thriller about a female astronaut who tries to reconnect with her family after a year in outer space. The series is a co-production of CBS TV Studios and Spielberg's Amblin Television.

The pick-up follows the renewal of Under the Dome last week for a second season to return next summer. Spielberg is also an executive producer on Dome.

“Extant is a very original concept with layers of humanity, mystery and surprise that reveal itself throughout the script,” said Nina Tassler, president of CBS Entertainment. “Our partnership with Amblin for Under the Dome showed that viewers respond to high-quality event programming in the summer. We look forward to building on that with Extant and offering CBS audiences another high-concept, unique event for summer television.”

