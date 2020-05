CBS has picked up The

Amazing Race for its 20th season, slated to premiere in spring 2012, the

network announced Thursday.

This past season's

two editions (season 17 and 18) averaged 11.2 million viewers and a 3.4

rating/9 share in the 18-49 demo.

Season 19 of The

Amazing Race will air this fall on Sundays at 8 p.m.