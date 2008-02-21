CBS Offering Classic Shows Online

Just one day after NBC announced its decision to stream classic shows on its Web sites, CBS announced that it will do the same, making a number of titles from its library available on CBS.com and across the CBS Audience Network.

"CBS' commitment and ability to move quickly and aggressively to monetize and distribute content online is awesome," CBS Interactive president Quincy Smith said in a statement. "With offerings in entertainment, news and sports, this is about solving for what the user wants and staying focused around CBS content. Furthermore, meshing this content with the interactivity of the Web allows for more comprehensive experiences around each show -- not simply a broadcast model."

The initial lineup will include ad-supported full episodes of Star Trek, The Twilight Zone, Macgyver, Hawaii Five-O and Melrose Place.

Additional seasons and shows will be added depending on the success of the model.

In addition to streaming on CBS.com, the shows will be available to the CBS Audience Network -- a network of Web sites and partners that include AOL, Microsoft, Comcast, CNET Networks and Sling Media -- as well as CBS station Web sites.