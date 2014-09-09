CBS’ Norah O’Donnell Gets Roger Goodell Interview

Roger Goodell has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week, and CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell will have an exclusive one-on-one interview with the beleaguered NFL commissioner.

Goodell’s sit down with O’Donnell was previewed during a special report on CBS that began at 5 p.m. ET, and will air excerpts on the CBS Evening News with the full interview on Wednesday’s CBS This Morning, which O'Donnell co-hosts.

Chris Licht, VP of CBS News and executive producer of CBS This Morning, tweeted a picture Tuesday afternoon of the interview.

Goodell has faced heavy criticism from both NFL fans and the media for his handling of Ray Rice’s assaulting of his then-fiance Janay Palmer back in February at an Atlantic City casino. Following a widely derided two-game suspension, TMZ posted a video on Monday morning that showed the former Baltimore Ravens running back striking Palmer and knocking her unconscious.

It should be noted that CBS is one of the league’s media partners. The network is televising the first of the league’s expanded Thursday Night Football franchise on Sept. 11, with Rice’s former team, the Baltimore Ravens, hosting the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.