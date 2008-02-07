CBS News Taps Washington Post’s Dana Priest as Contributor
CBS said Washington Post reporter Dana Priest will become a regular contributor to CBS News, supplying investigative stories to a "variety of newscasts."
Post, who remains a reporter for the paper, collaborated with national security correspondent David Martin on a story last week for the CBS Evening News, and CBS obviously liked what it saw.
Priest won a Pulitzer Prize and other awards for her reporting on secret CIA prisons.
