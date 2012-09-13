CBS News, Showtime to Launch '60 Minutes of Sports'

Corporate cousins CBS News and Showtime are teaming up to

launch a new sports-themed news magazine, 60 Minutes of Sports.

The company says it is the first time original 60 Minutes segments will

appear on a cable network.

The monthly show is set to debut in November on

Showtime. Executive producers will be Jeff Fager and 60 Minutes executive

editor Bill Owens.

The planned format will include two original pieces --

handled by a dedicated unit of producers -- and an in-studio interview as well

as one updated archive 60 Minutes piece.

"This is an exciting opportunity for all of us at 60 Minutes," said Fager in a

statement. "Our Showtime edition will offer the same high-quality,

original reporting and great storytelling our viewers have come to expect every

Sunday night on CBS."

"Today is a seminal moment in the 25-year history of

Showtime Sports," said Showtime sports chief Stephen Espinoza in a

statement. "60 Minutes is the

pioneer of this genre. Adding the most well-known and highly respected brand in

television to the growing line up of Showtime original sports programming

exponentially increases the value proposition for our subscribers."