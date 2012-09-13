CBS News, Showtime to Launch '60 Minutes of Sports'
By Ben Grossman
Corporate cousins CBS News and Showtime are teaming up to
launch a new sports-themed news magazine, 60 Minutes of Sports.
The company says it is the first time original 60 Minutes segments will
appear on a cable network.
The monthly show is set to debut in November on
Showtime. Executive producers will be Jeff Fager and 60 Minutes executive
editor Bill Owens.
The planned format will include two original pieces --
handled by a dedicated unit of producers -- and an in-studio interview as well
as one updated archive 60 Minutes piece.
"This is an exciting opportunity for all of us at 60 Minutes," said Fager in a
statement. "Our Showtime edition will offer the same high-quality,
original reporting and great storytelling our viewers have come to expect every
Sunday night on CBS."
"Today is a seminal moment in the 25-year history of
Showtime Sports," said Showtime sports chief Stephen Espinoza in a
statement. "60 Minutes is the
pioneer of this genre. Adding the most well-known and highly respected brand in
television to the growing line up of Showtime original sports programming
exponentially increases the value proposition for our subscribers."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.