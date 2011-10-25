CBS News Sets Nov. 12 GOP Debate

CBS News and National

Journal have scheduled a Republican presidential primary debate for

Saturday, Nov. 12 in South Carolina.

It will be the first GOP debate to air on broadcast

television this election cycle; ABC News has one set for Saturday, Dec. 10 in

Iowa.

CBS News' Scott Pelley and National Journal's Major Garrett will moderate the debate, which will

focus primarily on national security and foreign policy. CNN is also hosting adebate on the same topics three days later, on Nov. 15.

The 90-minute debate will broadcast live for its first hour

from Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., will additional portions airing on Face the Nation.