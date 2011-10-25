CBS News Sets Nov. 12 GOP Debate
CBS News and National
Journal have scheduled a Republican presidential primary debate for
Saturday, Nov. 12 in South Carolina.
It will be the first GOP debate to air on broadcast
television this election cycle; ABC News has one set for Saturday, Dec. 10 in
Iowa.
CBS News' Scott Pelley and National Journal's Major Garrett will moderate the debate, which will
focus primarily on national security and foreign policy. CNN is also hosting adebate on the same topics three days later, on Nov. 15.
The 90-minute debate will broadcast live for its first hour
from Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., will additional portions airing on Face the Nation.
