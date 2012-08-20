CBS News Sets Convention Coverage Plans
Scott Pelley will anchor three hours of live primetime
coverage from both the Republican Convention in Tampa, Fla., on Aug. 26-28 and the
Democratic Convention in Charlotte, N.C., on Sept. 4-6.
Bob Schieffer and Norah O'Donnell will join Pelley for the
coverage airing each night from 10-11 p.m. The CBS Evening News will broadcast from both conventions Monday to
Thursday and Face the Nation will do
the same on Aug. 26 and Sept. 2. Charlie Rose will cohost CBS This Morning from both cities Tuesday to Thursday with Gayle
King in New York.
Bill Plante and John Dickerson will contribute to the
coverage as well as Byron Pitts and Jan Crawford in Tampa and Pitts and
Nancy Cordes in Charlotte.
Additionally, CBSNews.com will stream pre- and
post-broadcast webcasts Tuesday to Thursday of each convention week at 8:30
p.m. ET and 11 p.m. ET.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.