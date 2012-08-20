CBS News Sets Convention Coverage Plans

Scott Pelley will anchor three hours of live primetime

coverage from both the Republican Convention in Tampa, Fla., on Aug. 26-28 and the

Democratic Convention in Charlotte, N.C., on Sept. 4-6.

Bob Schieffer and Norah O'Donnell will join Pelley for the

coverage airing each night from 10-11 p.m. The CBS Evening News will broadcast from both conventions Monday to

Thursday and Face the Nation will do

the same on Aug. 26 and Sept. 2. Charlie Rose will cohost CBS This Morning from both cities Tuesday to Thursday with Gayle

King in New York.

Bill Plante and John Dickerson will contribute to the

coverage as well as Byron Pitts and Jan Crawford in Tampa and Pitts and

Nancy Cordes in Charlotte.

Additionally, CBSNews.com will stream pre- and

post-broadcast webcasts Tuesday to Thursday of each convention week at 8:30

p.m. ET and 11 p.m. ET.