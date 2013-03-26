CBS News Sets 'Brooklyn DA' Series

CBS News will premiere Brooklyn DA, a six-part news

series looking at the men and women in one of the largest district attorney's

offices in the country, on May 21 at 10 p.m.





Created by CBS News producer Patti Aronofsky, the series will look at the lives

and personalities of Kings County District Attorney's Office's 500 lawyers as

they juggle more than 1,000 cases a week. 48 Hours' Susan Zirinsky will

be the senior executive producer.





"The stories from one of the largest district

attorney's offices in the nation are told by the prosecutors themselves.

This is a great reporting opportunity and Brooklyn itself will be a major

character in Brooklyn DA," said CBS News president David Rhodes.





ABC News for its part has played in the documentary series

space with limited-run programs like Boston Med and last summer's NY

Med.



