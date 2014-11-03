CBS News’ Sam Suratt Dead at 81

CBS News archivist Samuel T. Suratt died Oct. 27 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Surrat joined CBS News in 1969 and ushered the transition of CBS News’ information resources to the computer age. Led by Suratt, the CBS News Archives was the information resource center for CBS News and other CBS divisions.

Prior to joining CBS News, Suratt worked with the Smithsonian Institution as an archivist starting in 1965. He coordinated archival programs in science, art and history in conjunction with other institutions.

In 1977, Suratt helped found the International Federation of Television Archivists (FIAT/IFTA).

Suratt also helped develop the Princeton Project 55 (known as the Princeton AlumniCorps), which provides opportunities for Princeton students and graduates to serve in the public interest. Suratt left CBS News in 1991.

Suratt is survived by his wife of 35 years, former CBS News producer Judith Hole, two sons from a previous marriage with Sue Shearer Suratt, four grandchildren and a brother.