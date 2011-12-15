CBS News Reviving 'Person to Person' Interview Series
CBS News
announced Thursday it will revive Person
to Person, the interview series created by legendary journalist Edward R.
Murrow, for a premiere on Feb. 8, 2012.
CBS This Morning's Charlie Rose and Lara Logan, CBS News chief
foreign affairs correspondent and 60
Minutes correspondent, will cohost the series. Person to Person will preserve much of its original format; Rose and Logan, based in a studio, will converse with public figures via video while the guests are in the privacy of their own home. Guests for the premiere and later
broadcasts will be announced at a later date.
"We have dreamed about bringing a modern version of this
great program, Person to Person, back
to CBS for years -- and now it is happening," said Jeff Fager, CBS News chairman
and 60 Minutes executive producer.
"It is an exciting new development for us, particularly because it will be led
by two of our most accomplished producers and two of our best interviewers."
Susan
Zirinsky, executive producer of 48 Hours
Mystery and special projects, will serve as executive producer of Person to Person with Judy Tygard,
senior producer of 48 Hours and
special projects.
CBS News
premiered Person to Person in 1953,
with Murrow leading conversations with top political figures and celebrities, including John and Jacqueline Kennedy, Elizabeth Taylor, Marilyn
Monroe and Harry Truman.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.