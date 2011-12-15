CBS News Reviving 'Person to Person' Interview Series

CBS News

announced Thursday it will revive Person

to Person, the interview series created by legendary journalist Edward R.

Murrow, for a premiere on Feb. 8, 2012.

CBS This Morning's Charlie Rose and Lara Logan, CBS News chief

foreign affairs correspondent and 60

Minutes correspondent, will cohost the series. Person to Person will preserve much of its original format; Rose and Logan, based in a studio, will converse with public figures via video while the guests are in the privacy of their own home. Guests for the premiere and later

broadcasts will be announced at a later date.

"We have dreamed about bringing a modern version of this

great program, Person to Person, back

to CBS for years -- and now it is happening," said Jeff Fager, CBS News chairman

and 60 Minutes executive producer.

"It is an exciting new development for us, particularly because it will be led

by two of our most accomplished producers and two of our best interviewers."

Susan

Zirinsky, executive producer of 48 Hours

Mystery and special projects, will serve as executive producer of Person to Person with Judy Tygard,

senior producer of 48 Hours and

special projects.

CBS News

premiered Person to Person in 1953,

with Murrow leading conversations with top political figures and celebrities, including John and Jacqueline Kennedy, Elizabeth Taylor, Marilyn

Monroe and Harry Truman.