CBS News Promotes Klug to Executive Director, Production

CBS News has promoted Rob Klug to executive director of

production, working alongside CBS News Chairman Jeff Fager and CBS News President David

Rhodes.

Klug had been director of CBS News, working on both 48 Hours and 60 Minutes.

Below is the memo from CBS News Chairman Jeff Fager.

Today we are announcing that Rob Klug will be our Executive

Director of Production. He will be working with David and I and each broadcast

supervising the overall creative look and style of CBS News.

Rob has already been doing the job for several months and is

responsible for a lot of what you see, including the map behind Scott.

We are fortunate to have Rob in this job. He has

contributed so much to 48 Hours and 60 Minutes over all of his years as a director. Among many other things he

was the creative force behind the new look at 60 Minutes. He will continue to work on those

broadcasts while taking on these new responsibilities.

Jeff Fager