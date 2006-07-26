CBS News Names Solorzano NY Correspondent
CBS News has tapped Bianca Solorzano to be a New York-based correspondent.
Most recently, she was a reporter for the network's affiliate news service, CBS NewsPath, where she covered breaking news events such as the London bombings and Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. Solorzano has also contributed to The Early Show and CBS Evening News.
Prior to joining CBS in 2005, Solorzano was an anchor for MSNBC and worked at local stations in Sacramento, Wilkes-Barre, Pa., and Binghamton, N.Y.
