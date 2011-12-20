CBS News Names Senior Production Team for 'This Morning'

CBS News on Tuesday announced its senior production team for the revamped CBS This Morning, which will debut on Jan. 9 with its new anchor lineup of Charlie Rose, Gayle King and Erica Hill.

Tom Mazzarelli was named senior broadcast producer and seven others -- Sharon Hoffman, Ryan Kadro, Bob Meyer, Eva Nordstrom, Mosheh Oinounou, Kevin Rochford and Rachel Weintraub Riegel -- were named senior producers.

Rick Jefferson has been named director of production and as previously announced, CBS News VP of programming Chris Licht will serve as executive producer of the broadcast.

Mazzarelli has been a senior producer on CBS' current Early Show since 2008 and Kadro, Meyer and Rochford also stay on from their current positions at The Early Show. Hoffman joined CBS News in October from Good Morning America and Oinounou joined CBS in July to coordinate Washington and political coverage.

The others are recent hires by Licht -- Nordstrom from Bloomberg Television, Reigel from The Gayle King Show on OWN and Jefferson from MSNBC.