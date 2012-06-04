CBS News Names Margaret Brennan Correspondent
Former Bloomberg TV anchor Margaret Brennan is joining CBS
News as a correspondent, the network said Monday.
Brennan will be principally assigned to the State
Department, but also serve as a general assignment correspondent based in
Washington, D.C. She starts in July.
At Bloomberg, Brennan anchored the weekday program InBusiness with Margaret Brennan, which
broadcast live from the New York Stock Exchange and covered political, economic,
financial and consumer news affecting the global marketplace.
Prior to Bloomberg, she was a general assignment
correspondent at CNBC.
