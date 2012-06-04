CBS News Names Margaret Brennan Correspondent

Former Bloomberg TV anchor Margaret Brennan is joining CBS

News as a correspondent, the network said Monday.

Brennan will be principally assigned to the State

Department, but also serve as a general assignment correspondent based in

Washington, D.C. She starts in July.

At Bloomberg, Brennan anchored the weekday program InBusiness with Margaret Brennan, which

broadcast live from the New York Stock Exchange and covered political, economic,

financial and consumer news affecting the global marketplace.

Prior to Bloomberg, she was a general assignment

correspondent at CNBC.