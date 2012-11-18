CBS News Names Major Garrett Chief White House Correspondent

National Journal's

Major Garrett has been named CBS News' chief White House correspondent, filling

the position left vacant from Norah O'Donnell's move to CBS This Morning in August. Bob Schieffer announced the hire on Face the Nation Sunday morning.

Garrett was a frequent contributor to CBS News' election

coverage as part of the news division's partnership with the National Journal. He will continue to

write a column for the Journal as a

correspondent at large after he starts at CBS Nov. 25.

"Major is a tireless reporter and strong writer who will be

a tremendous addition to our Washington bureau," said CBS News president David

Rhodes in a memo to staff Sunday obtained by B&C.

Prior to National Journal, Garrett was a White House

correspondent at Fox News and CNN.

Congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes had been filling in

on the White House beat since O'Donnell's departure.