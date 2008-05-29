CBS News Names Director, Talent Development

Mary Noonan, a CBS News veteran and Emmy Award-winning producer, was named director, talent development at CBS News.

Noonan has worked at 48 Hours, the network's Saturday-night true-crime hour, since 1990, rising through the ranks from assistant to senior producer.

In her new role, she'll work with Barbara Fedida, vice president of talent and development, to recruit on- and off-air talent. She'll also work with CBS Newspath and its owned-and-operated stations to identify and develop talent there.

Noonan has worked at CBS News since her senior year in college, when she was an intern on the network's overnight news broadcast, Nightwatch. She officially joined the network in 1987 working on newsmagazine West 57th.

Noonan is married to former Broadcasting & Cable editor Mark Robichaux, who is now editor of Multichannel News.