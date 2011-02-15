CBS News' Logan Assaulted While Reporting in Egypt

CBS correspondent Lara Logan suffered a brutal and sustained sexual assault and beating Feb. 11, before being saved by a group of women and an estimated 20 Egyptian soldiers, CBS said in a statement Tuesday.

After being saved, she reconnected with the CBS team, returned to her hotel and took the first flight home to the United States. She is currently in the hospital recovering, according to CBS.

Logan was covering the celebration in Tahrir Square, after Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak stepped down, for a 60 Minutes story when she and her team and their security were surrounded by a mob of more than 200 people "whipped into a frenzy," acccording to the statement. She was separated from her crew in the crush of the mob and was assaulted.

The statement said: "There will be no further comment from CBS News and Correspondent Logan and her family respectfully request privacy at this time."