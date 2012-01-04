CBS News Launches 'Face to Face' Webcast

CBS News has launched a weekly webcast "Face to Face" with original Face the Nation content. Each week, the

webcast will feature a one-on-one interview between Face the Nation anchor and chief Washington correspondent Bob

Schieffer and a top newsmaker. The Jan. 4 debut of the webcast has Schieffer's

interview of Republican candidate Mitt Romney.

The interview was conducted with Romney in Des Moines,

Iowa, following Romney's first-place finish in the Iowa caucuses.

In the interview, Romney says he isn't concerned about

negative attacks from Newt Gingrich, who just yesterday called the former

governor a liar on CBS News' The Early

Show.

"Sticks and stones will break my bones," Romney says.

"I'm not going to worry about what comes my way."

As he gears up for the New Hampshire primary, Romney also

tells Schieffer that he can't take the state for granted. "I've got to earn it

and work it very hard," Romney said.

"Face to Face" videos and transcripts will be posted

every Wednesday on the Face the Nation

page of CBSNews.com.