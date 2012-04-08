CBS News Icon Mike Wallace Dies at 93
Veteran CBS newsman and 60
Minutes icon Mike Wallace has passed away, the network confirmed on Sunday.
Wallace was 93.
"It is with tremendous sadness that we mark the
passing of Mike Wallace. His extraordinary contribution as a broadcaster is
immeasurable and he has been a force within the television industry throughout
its existence. His loss will be felt by all of us at CBS," said Leslie Moonves,
president and CEO, CBS Corporation.
As one of the original correspondents when 60
Minutes began in 1968, Wallace played an integral role in helping the show
become the number-one rated program of all time. In 2006, he stepped down to
become a "correspondent emeritus." His last appearance was January 6, 2008, where he interviewed former professional baseball player and accused
steroid user Roger Clemens.
"All of us at CBS News and particularly at 60
Minutes owe so much to Mike. Without him and his iconic style, there
probably wouldn't be a 60 Minutes. There simply hasn't been another
broadcast journalist with that much talent. It almost didn't matter what
stories he was covering, you just wanted to hear what he would ask next. Around
CBS he was the same infectious, funny and ferocious person as he was on TV. We
loved him and we will miss him very much," added Jeff Fager, chairman CBS News
and executive producer of 60 Minutes.
A special 60 Minutes dedicated to Wallace
will air next Sunday.
He is survived by his wife, the former Mary
Yates, his son, Chris (who hosts Fox News Sunday), a stepdaughter,
Pauline Dora, two stepsons, Eames and Angus Yates, seven grandchildren
and four great grandchildren.
