CBS News to Host Obama Town Hall on Economy

One week after it landed the first interview with President

Obama after the killing of Osama bin Laden, CBS News will host a special town

hall meeting on the economy with the President on May 11.

Face the Nation

anchor Bob Schieffer and The Early Show

co-anchor Erica Hill will host the event, to be held before a live audience at

the Newseum in Washington, D.C.

The one-hour town hall will air on May 12 during the 8 a.m.

hour on The Early Show. Excerpts will

also be broadcast on the CBS Evening News

With Katie Couric on May 11 and on Face

the Nation on May 15.

Rebecca Jarvis, CBS News business and economics

correspondent, will facilitate questions posed by the live audience and viewers

on YouTube.

CBS News says it is making preparations for a similar town

hall on the economy next month with Republican leaders.