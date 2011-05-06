CBS News to Host Obama Town Hall on Economy
One week after it landed the first interview with President
Obama after the killing of Osama bin Laden, CBS News will host a special town
hall meeting on the economy with the President on May 11.
Face the Nation
anchor Bob Schieffer and The Early Show
co-anchor Erica Hill will host the event, to be held before a live audience at
the Newseum in Washington, D.C.
The one-hour town hall will air on May 12 during the 8 a.m.
hour on The Early Show. Excerpts will
also be broadcast on the CBS Evening News
With Katie Couric on May 11 and on Face
the Nation on May 15.
Rebecca Jarvis, CBS News business and economics
correspondent, will facilitate questions posed by the live audience and viewers
on YouTube.
CBS News says it is making preparations for a similar town
hall on the economy next month with Republican leaders.
