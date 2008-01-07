CBS News Hires Animated Pair

CBS News hired former ABC News staffers Josh Landis and Mitch Butler to compose animated news shorts for the network.

Landis and Butler worked together at ABC News, where Landis narrated news shorts illustrated by Butler. There, they were called The Quick Draw.

At CBS, they'll be called The Fast Draw. Initially, their contributions will be seen on CBSNews.com and CBS Newspath, the news division's satellite service.

But they will expand to CBS News broadcasts, according to a network spokesperson.

“We’re always looking for new ways to help our viewers understand the increasingly complex -- and sometimes confounding -- world around us,” said Paul Friedman, senior vice president of news coverage. “Josh and Mitch do that in a unique and informative way that will complement the strong reporting of our anchors and correspondents.”

When Landis left ABC News last year, he was head writer at World News with Charles Gibson. He is being replaced by former Dateline producer Lee Kamlet.