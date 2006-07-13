CBS News Goes À La Carte

In yet another digital repurposing of TV, CBS News says it will start distributing DVD's of its news, current and archival material, over Amazon.com or CBSNews.com, using Amazon's CustomFlix digital customizable DVD service.

Viewers will be able to create their own DVD's from a menu of thousands of hours of footage. Say, picking several 60 minutes segments, a CBS Evening News or Sunday Morning report, plus archival footage of the Moon landing, the Kennedy Assassination, or 9/11 coverage.

The DVD's are then professionally packaged, wrapped and shipped.

Starting Thursday, July 13, the DVD's, up to 90 minutes of footage, are available for a la carte assembly at either www.amazon.com/60minutes or www.CustomFlix.com/60minutes.