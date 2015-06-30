CBS News Dropping Overnight ‘Up to the Minute’

CBS News is doing away with the overnight newscast, Up to the Minute, and plans to replace it with another news program this fall. One source with knowledge of CBS’ plans called it an editorial shift for the network news outfit.

A CBS spokesperson declined comment.

The program, which leads into CBS Early Morning News, launched as “CBS News Nightwatch” over 30 years ago, according to Newsday, which previously reported the network’s plan to scrap Up to the Minute.

In New York, Up to the Minute airs 3:05 to 4 a.m., followed by a half hour of CBS Early Morning News before the local news. In Columbus, Ohio, Up to the Minute airs a little after 2:30 a.m. until 4.

Up to the Minute anchor Anne-Marie Green will continue to anchor the CBS Early Morning News broadcast and work at the live streaming channel CBSN.