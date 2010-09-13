CBS News Debuts iPad App

CBS News announced Monday that it is the latest media outlet to launch an iPad app, featuring news stories, videos and photo galleries from CBS News programs like The Early Show, CBS Evening News with Katie Couric, and Face the Nation, as well as content from CBSNews.com.

The free app is ad supported, with Amazon serving as the initial sponsor. It was developed by CBS Mobile and delivers video over WiFi and 3G networks, and offers the option to download and store content for viewing offline.

Other features include weather forecasts targeted automatically to a user's location, social media integration to share stories via Twitter and Facebook, and stock market updates from CBS MoneyWatch.

"The CBS News iPad app makes it easy for our audience to find the news they care about quickly," said Mark Larkin, vice president, CBSNews.com, in a statement. "It's a great way to get our award-winning CBS News broadcast content and original web content into the hands of our passionate users whenever they want wherever they are."