CBS News Debate Draws 5.3 Million Viewers

The CBS News/National Journal Republican presidential

primary debate drew nearly 5.3 million viewers Saturday from 8-9 p.m.,

according to Nielsen fast nationals.

It was the first debate of this election cycle to air on

broadcast television. Compared to the other debates on cable, the CBS News

debate was the fifth-most watched debate this year. It drew about two million

more viewers than the most recent debate on CNBC Nov. 9,

but was short of CNN's 5.5 million on Oct. 18.

Set at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., Saturday's

debate posted a 1.0 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and a 1.3 in the news-target

adults 25-54 demo.