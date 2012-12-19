CBS News, Current TV Win DuPont-Columbia Journalism Awards

CBS News and Current TV were among the winners of the 2013

Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Journalism Awards, announced Wednesday by Columbia

University's Graduate School of Journalism.





The CBS Evening News with Scott Pelley was recognized

for a series of reports from inside Syria by CBS News foreign correspondent

Clarissa Ward on the lives of the rebels fighting in the uprising and the

suffering of the people of Idlib.





Current TV's Vanguard series was honored for the

hour-long program "Arming the Mexican Cartel," an investigation by

correspondent Christof Putzel and his producing partners the Renaud Brothers

into the front lines of the Mexican drug war and the flow of guns into Mexico

from the United States.





The full list of 2013 winners, which includes several local

TV stations, can be found here.