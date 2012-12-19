CBS News, Current TV Win DuPont-Columbia Journalism Awards
CBS News and Current TV were among the winners of the 2013
Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Journalism Awards, announced Wednesday by Columbia
University's Graduate School of Journalism.
The CBS Evening News with Scott Pelley was recognized
for a series of reports from inside Syria by CBS News foreign correspondent
Clarissa Ward on the lives of the rebels fighting in the uprising and the
suffering of the people of Idlib.
Current TV's Vanguard series was honored for the
hour-long program "Arming the Mexican Cartel," an investigation by
correspondent Christof Putzel and his producing partners the Renaud Brothers
into the front lines of the Mexican drug war and the flow of guns into Mexico
from the United States.
The full list of 2013 winners, which includes several local
TV stations, can be found here.
