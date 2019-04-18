CBS News Correspondent DeMarco Morgan to Anchor at KCBS

DeMarco Morgan, CBS News correspondent, has been named co-anchor of KCBS Los Angeles’ 4:30-7 a.m. and 11 a.m. newscasts. Morgan has been a CBS News correspondent, based in New York, since fall 2015. He will shift to Los Angeles and starts at the CBS-owned station May 6. He will join co-anchor Suzanne Marques, meteorologist Danielle Gersh and traffic reporter Jennifer Kim on the a.m. newscasts.

“We are thrilled to welcome DeMarco to our CBS Los Angeles family,” said Steve Mauldin, president and general manager of KCBS and KCAL. “He is an outstanding broadcast journalist with tremendous breaking news experience who will add his own special brand of integrity and enthusiasm to our morning newscasts. We look forward to having him join Suzanne, Danielle and Jennifer.”

Morgan joined CBS News from WXIA Atlanta, where he was a reporter and co-anchor of the station’s 5, 6 and 11 p.m. weekday newscasts. Morgan also taught broadcast writing and reporting at Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University.

Prior to that, Morgan was weekend anchor at WNBC New York and was cut-in anchor for MSNBC. He’s also worked at WTVJ Miami, WISN Milwaukee and WJTV Jackson (MS).