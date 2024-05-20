CBS News and Stations Launches Medical, Health and Wellness Unit

CBS News and Stations is launching a Medical, Health and Wellness Unit, which will be managed by Sara Kuzmarov, senior coordinating producer, and a veteran producer on 60 Minutes.

“There is no doubt that medical and health news is important to our audience, and by centralizing our brain trust in this area, we can drive headlines and drive engagement even further across all platforms,” said Adrienne Roark, president, content development and integration, CBS News and Stations, and CBS Media Ventures.

Leigh Ann Winick comes from CBS Mornings to be lead producer of the unit and Sandra Tomko, a producer on CBS Evening News, will be producer.

“This is an exciting step forward as we continue to strengthen beats across the division to focus on areas of high interest to viewers,” said Roark.

Those reporting for the hub include Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent at CBS News; Celine Gounder, CBS News contributor and editor-at-large for Kaiser Health News; Dr. Malika Marshall, CBS Boston Medical contributor; Stephanie Stahl, CBS Philadelphia medical reporter; CBS News veteran Elaine Quijano; CBS News contributor Lisa Ling;

Tom Hanson, correspondent on CBS’ Innovation Lab team, and Anna Werner, national consumer investigative correspondent at CBS News.

These correspondents will continue to report to their bureaus and stations.

“By creating these centers of excellence, we’ll significantly increase the pipeline of differentiated content for our CBS News and Stations broadcasts, streams and digital,” said Roark. “With specialized hubs, our team members throughout the division and across the country will now have a pathway to contribute ideas, produce stories and share reporting tips and techniques within those subject areas. It is all about how we’re stronger together – collaborating and leveraging our collective strengths across CBS News, Stations and CMV.”