CBS News' Acosta Joins CNN

CBS News' Jim Acosta is leaving the network for CNN. Acosta will become a general assignment reporter for weekday and weekend programming beginning in March.



Acosta has been CBS News correspondent since February 2003, first in New York and most recently in Atlanta. He has mainly contributed to the CBS Evening News on stories including Iraq, the 2004 presidential campaign and Hurricane Katrina.



After being a reporter and anchor for WBIR Knoxville, Tenn.; KTVT Dallas; and WBBM Chicago, Acosta joined CBS' 24-hour news service Newspath in 2001.