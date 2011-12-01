CBS' New Morning Show to Be Called ‘This Morning'

CBS' new morning show will be titled CBS This Morning, the network said Thursday.

The new program, hosted by Charlie Rose, Gayle King and

Erica Hill, premieres on Jan. 9 from a new studio at the CBS Broadcast Center

on New York's West Side.

Chris Licht, who is also the news division's VP of

programming, is set to executive produce This

Morning, which he says will seek to branch out from the lifestyle-focused

fare of the other network morning shows, NBC's Today and ABC's Good Morning

America.

The retooled show that will launch in January is CBS' latest

effort to wake up its mornings after its current iteration, The Early Show, has lagged in third

place for years.