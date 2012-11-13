CBS Network Acquires AFL Network Rights

CBS Sports Network announced Tuesday it has tackled rights to the Arena Football League as part of a two-year agreement.



CBS Sports Network, currently in 99 million households, will feature 19 regular-season games throughout the 2013 season, as well as two playoff games, according to network officials. The NFL Network aired AFL games last season.

CBS Sports Network will televise the League's Saturday night game of the week in prime time. The national package kicks off March 23, 2013, with the complete CBS Sports Network/AFL television schedule to be released at a later date.



Broadcast network CBS will air the league's ArenaBowl XXVI championship game on Aug. 17, said the network.



"We're excited to partner with the AFL and bring this fast-paced, high-energy style of football to viewers," said Dan Weinberg, Senior Vice President, Programming, CBS Sports Network in a statement. "The AFL has an established fan base and adds to our already robust lineup of football programming."