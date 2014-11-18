CBS Names Young to VOD Sales Post

CBS Network Sales said it has named Amy Young VP, video on demand and content distribution, reporting to division president Jo Ann Ross.

Young, who has held several positions within CBS’ Television Distribution division, will be responsible for identifying and growing new revenue streams and opportunities for the network sales division, focusing on multiplatform monetization. She will advise clients on advertising options available through video on demand as well as oversee the development of CBS’ full VOD offering, including programming, strategic growth and marketing. In addition, she will act as liaison within the company on multiplatform distribution and cross-platform rights.

“I am thrilled to have Amy joining our sales team,” Ross said in a statement. “Her vast multi-platform program distribution and VOD expertise will benefit our department as a whole – and more importantly, our clients – particularly as technology continues to offer more options for their marketing needs.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.