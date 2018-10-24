CBS Names Writing Class of 2018-19

CBS has tapped six diverse writers to participate in its Writers Mentoring Program.

The eight-month program pairs writers with an executive mentor and provides a 16-week workshop on "everything about the television business" and access to agents, showrunners, producers and others.

The six were chosen from a pool of 1,500 applicants.

They are (shown clockwise from top left) Lisa Bao (drama), Rashaan Dozier-Escalante (drama), Aaron Izek (comedy), Corey Moore (drama), Christina Piña (drama), and Dimitry Pompée.

We’re passionate about providing exposure, access and opportunity to these talented, deserving writers,” said Tiffany Smith-Anoa’i, EVP, entertainment diversity, inclusion and communications for CBS Entertainment. “This program teaches the skills necessary for cultivating writers who will one day create and run their own shows.”

Graduates of the program, which began in 2004, have gone on to write for shows including S.W.A.T., Seal Team, Charmed, Happy Together, Magnum P.I., and The Code.