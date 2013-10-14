CBS Names New Retrans Exec

CBS has named Jonathan Sarrow SVP of television network distribution to

help negotiate retrans and other carriage fee deals for CBS content.

Sarrow had been VP of distribution, national accounts, for Fox, and before that VP, business affairs.

It

is a newly created position under Ray Hopkins, president of network

distribution, who was hired after CBS chief retrans negotiator MartyFranks,

announced he was retiring Sept. 30 after doing double duty as retrans

and public policy guru, based in New York and Washington.

Sarrow

will be based in New York. his resume also includes director,

international distribution, for New Line Cinema and syndication

distribution for New World Television.

Under

the leadership of CBS President Leslie Moonves, the company has been

aggressive in its pursuit of higher retrans fees for what it, and cable

viewership stats, suggest is high-value content.

"Carriage

fees are an increasingly important part of CBS's growth strategy," said

Hopkins in announcing the hire. "[A]s we maximize the value of our

content, it's important we have a veteran like Jonathan helping

negotiate these deals. I look forward to working with him in this role."