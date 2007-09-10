CBS Names New-Media Strategist

Angie Kucharski, vice president and station manager at WBZ-TV and WSBK-TV, both Boston, was tapped for a new post: VP, media strategies for the CBS TV Stations Group.

Kucharski will be charged with digital strategies that incorporate the news departments and Web sites of the 29 owned stations, as well as taping the network news division and working with the CBS Television Stations Digital Media Group.

“As the evolution of our business continues both over the air and on digital platforms, it is imperative that we provide our stations with the people and resources they need in order to grow,” TV Stations Group president Tom Kane said in announcing the move.

Kucharski will be based in New York and report to Kane. She is past chair of the Radio-Television News Directors Association and was tapped by B&C in 2001 as part of the inaugural group of female media executives to watch.