CBS Names New L.A. Correspondent

Ben Tracy will join CBS News as a correspondent, based in Los Angeles.

Tracy, who won't be coming on board until January, comes to the network from CBS affiliate WCCO-TV Minneapolis, where he had been a contributor to the network's CBS Saturday Show.

He also reported on the bridge collapse for the CBS Evening News. As a correspondent, he will report for the CBS Early Show and the Evening News.

Tracy's resume also includes WISN-TV Milwaukee and WBAY-TV Green Bay, Wis.