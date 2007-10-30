CBS Names New L.A. Correspondent
Ben Tracy will join CBS News as a correspondent, based in Los Angeles.
Tracy, who won't be coming on board until January, comes to the network from CBS affiliate WCCO-TV Minneapolis, where he had been a contributor to the network's CBS Saturday Show.
He also reported on the bridge collapse for the CBS Evening News. As a correspondent, he will report for the CBS Early Show and the Evening News.
Tracy's resume also includes WISN-TV Milwaukee and WBAY-TV Green Bay, Wis.
