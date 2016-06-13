CBS Names Lanzone Chief Digital Officer

CBS Corp. named Jim Lanzone as chief digital officer, a new position.

Lanzone will continue as chief executive officer of CBS Interactive.

In his new role, Lanzone will ensure that the company has a collaborative and coordinated digital media strategy across its divisions, CBS said. That includes new and existing streaming services and shaping how CBS’ content is consumed and exploited on new platforms.

“I’m very pleased today to be expanding Jim’s role in the development of this increasingly important part of our company,” said Moonves. “For the past five years, Jim has built a successful business and organization at CBS Interactive, which is now a thriving and profitable operation – and one of our most exciting growth engines as we move to build CBS All Access, CBSN and many other important initiatives in the digital space.”

“Now, as our first-ever Chief Digital Officer, Jim will bring that expertise and influence to all of CBS’s businesses by working hand in hand with digital operations across the Corporation. I look forward to the many contributions he will make as we continue to transform ourselves as a premium content company in the interactive age,” Moonves said.

Lanzone joined CBS Interactive as president in 2011 from Clicker Media, which he founded and sold to CBS. Previously he was CEO of Ask.com.