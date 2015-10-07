CBS Names Deborah Barak President of Business Operations for CBS Entertainment, CBS TV Studios and CBS News

CBS announced Wednesday it has promoted Deborah Barak to president of business operations for CBS Entertainment, CBS Television Studios and CBS News.

Barak, who led entertainment business affairs for the network and studio since 2004, will expand her purview to CBS News.

She will work with division presidents and will run the business affairs departments for each division. She will continue to represent CBS on the board overseeing The CW.

“Debby’s business acumen, deal-making skills and strategic vision have been instrumental in supporting the success of our programming and overall Entertainment business,” said CBS president and CEO Leslie Moonves. “She is a forward-thinking executive who is always one step ahead on how new business models can work to build and enhance content assets. We’re pleased to expand her role and her purview with this new position.”

While with CBS, Barak has led high-profile negotiations for the network and studio, including recently negotiating talent and productions agreements with Stephen Colbert and James Corden for CBS’ late night franchises. Additionally, she has helped established the in-season SVOD window for original scripted summer series.

Barak was executive VP of business operations, CBS Network Television Entertainment Group since 2010. Before that she was executive VP of business affairs for CBS Network Television Entertainment Group since 2004 and senior VP of business affairs, CBS Entertainment from 2002.

Barak joined CBS in 1985 as broadcast counsel in the network’s West Coast law department.