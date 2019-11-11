CBS Names D.C. Newspath Correspondent

Skyler Henry has joined CBS as a Washington correspondent for CBS Newspath, its affiliate news service, effective immediately.

Henry will cover the 2020 presidential races as well as other political stories. He joins the service as the first public impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump are preparing to ramp up starting Wednesday (Nov. 13).

Henry comes to the network from Scripp's ABC affiliate, WMAR-TV Baltimore, where he has been Sunday 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. co-anchor and a member of the station's investigative unit.

Henry is formerly 6 p.m. anchor/reporter and managing editor at NBC affiliate WMGT-TV Macon, Ga.