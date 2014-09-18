CBS Names Church, Orenstein Senior VPs of Casting

CBS Entertainment has named Karen Church and Fern Orenstein senior VPs, casting, the company announced Thursday. They will report to Peter Golden, executive VP, talent and casting, CBS.

“For over a decade, I’ve been fortunate enough to work side by side with Karen and Fern, two of the industry’s most talented casting executives,” said Golden. “Their relationships with casting directors, agents, managers, showrunners and executives are unparalleled, their knowledge of actors is immeasurable, and their passion, dedication and commitment are boundless.”

Church joined CBS as a director of casting in 1998 and was promoted to vice president in 1999. She handles casting of series-regular and guest-star roles for CBS’ current comedy series, including The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men and 2 Broke Girls.

Orenstein is responsible for casting long-form and event series, reality programming and mobile content. She has also worked on casting for showcases and workshops as part of CBS’ Diversity Institute program, whose alumni include Kate McKinnon, John Milhiser and Nasim Pedrad.